Multichain (MULTI) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Multichain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00018247 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $65.01 million and $2.20 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multichain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multichain is 3.52615899 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,156,260.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multichain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

