Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 10,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 69,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $31.20.

