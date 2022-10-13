MVL (MVL) Price Down 14.5% This Week

MVL (MVL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. MVL has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and $1.72 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MVL has a current supply of 27,802,958,863.1027 with 21,952,958,863.1 in circulation. The last known price of MVL is 0.00422244 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,170,846.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mvlchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.