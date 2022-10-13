Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $635.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

