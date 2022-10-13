Myriad Asset Management US LP Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $330.01. 61,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

