Myriad Asset Management US LP Invests $282,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 4,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

