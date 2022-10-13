Myriad Asset Management US LP Purchases Shares of 6,600 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Danaher accounts for 0.4% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.24. 115,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

