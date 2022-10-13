Myriad Asset Management US LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned 0.10% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,291. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

