National Bank Financial Comments on Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

EFX stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$564.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

