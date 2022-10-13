National Bank Financial Cuts Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Price Target to C$8.25

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Osisko Development Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ODV traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 4.24. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.11. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of 3.84 and a 1 year high of 13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 10.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $783,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

