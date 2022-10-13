National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 10,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,072. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,602,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 902,786 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

