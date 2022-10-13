National Bank Financial Trims Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Target Price to C$0.80

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ADVZF stock remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

