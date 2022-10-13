National Bank Financial Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$35.75

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDVMF remained flat at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

