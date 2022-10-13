National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,029 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 63.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.77 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

