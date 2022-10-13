National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 341,680.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.90% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

