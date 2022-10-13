National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,063,091 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,091 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

