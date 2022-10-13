National Bank of Canada FI Has $30.64 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

