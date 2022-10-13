National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 9,239.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946,931 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of The Carlyle Group worth $30,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

CG opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

