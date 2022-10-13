National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 5,707 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $37,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

