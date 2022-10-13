National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.46.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

