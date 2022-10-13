National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,744 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $500.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.94 and its 200 day moving average is $554.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

