National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,145,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

BDX opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

