National Bankshares Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.92. 263,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,016. The firm has a market cap of C$364.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

