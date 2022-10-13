National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

National CineMedia Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.94. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.68%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

