National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 13,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.
Institutional Trading of National Grid
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
