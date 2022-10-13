National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 13,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

About National Grid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.