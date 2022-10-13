National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.09

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 2896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $18,467,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

