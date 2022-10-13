Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.85.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

