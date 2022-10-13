Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Navient by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Navient by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

