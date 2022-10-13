NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NCS Multistage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

