Needham & Company LLC Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $16.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

