Needham & Company LLC Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $16.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.
DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.