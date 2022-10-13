Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in September

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 27,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1193 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neste Oyj Company Profile

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

