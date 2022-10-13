Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $2,457,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after buying an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 517,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

