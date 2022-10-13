Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.41.

Netflix Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

