Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
