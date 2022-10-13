Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

