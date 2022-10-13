Neutrino USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $667.37 million and $2.43 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino USD has a current supply of 680,266,898.5042378 with 680,266,294.444135 in circulation. The last known price of Neutrino USD is 0.98614744 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,666,866.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neutrino.at/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.