New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

