New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NPAB stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 552,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

