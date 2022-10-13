New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up to $53.12

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.12, but opened at $54.86. New Relic shares last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 4,914 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

New Relic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,428. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

