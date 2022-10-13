New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on November 30th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NSI opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.83. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £85.94 million and a PE ratio of 448.15.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

About New Star Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.