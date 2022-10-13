New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on November 30th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NSI opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.83. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £85.94 million and a PE ratio of 448.15.
About New Star Investment Trust
See Also
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.