Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,710.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

