Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,270. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.