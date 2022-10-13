Newport Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.82 and a 200-day moving average of $446.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

