NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.66. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 59,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

