NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 667,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

