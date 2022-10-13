NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 237,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.