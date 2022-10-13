Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.24

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 278831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

