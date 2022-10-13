NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

NL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $391.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 26.1% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

