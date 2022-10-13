Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.31. Noah shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Noah Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $829.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Noah by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

