Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 7.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 5,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 157,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $884.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

