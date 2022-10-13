Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 2,055,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,309,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.